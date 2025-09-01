HYDRAA Targets Six Lakes for Quick Revival, Musi River to Get Green Makeover

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner Shri A.V. Ranganath, while inspecting the restoration works of lakes in the city, directed officials to complete them at the earliest. He said that the restoration of the six lakes selected in the first phase should be finished without delay.

Recently, the Commissioner inspected Batakma Kunta in Amberpet, Bamrik Nadola Lake in the Old City, and on Monday, Sannam Lake. He also visited Musi River near Narsingi, which is being restored by Tatwa Real Estate under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). While supervising the debris removal work at Sannam Lake, he instructed officials to immediately prepare inlets so that rainwater can flow directly into the lake. He also emphasized that sewage drainage work should be completed quickly, and restoration measures prioritized during the rainy season.

The Commissioner said that CSR funds provided by institutions must be fully utilized. During his inspection of Musi River, he directed that the soil dumped inside the Full Tank Level (FTL) should be removed immediately using hydra machinery to avoid delays. On this occasion, locals demanded complete lake restoration, prevention of sewage inflow, large-scale plantation on embankments, and the creation of a green environment. They also requested the establishment of a park around the lake for the benefit of nearby residents.

The Commissioner noted that the Bathukamma festival will be celebrated on a large scale on September 21. Therefore, the restoration and beautification of Batakma Kunta in Amberpet should be completed soon. He instructed that seating facilities be provided around the lake and the development of Bamrik Nadola Lake be expedited. He also added that proper inlets should be prepared to ensure rainwater flow.

It may be noted that in the first phase, the development of Nalacharo Lake (Kukatpally) and Batakma Kunta (Amberpet) is almost complete, while the rehabilitation of the remaining lakes will be finished by the end of this year.