Manikonda Park Land Restored: Hydraa Tears Down Unauthorized Buildings in Tirumala Hills Colony

Hyderabad: Hydraa teams, supported by Manikonda Municipal Corporation, have demolished unauthorized structures in Tirumala Hills Colony Park, restoring the land for public use despite resident protests.

In a fresh crackdown on illegal constructions, the Hydraa team, under the leadership of Chief Ranganath, took action in Tirumala Hills Colony Park, Manikonda, by demolishing unauthorized structures built on park land.

The demolition was executed by the Manikonda Municipal Corporation with the help of JCB machines, after it was confirmed that the buildings had been constructed without proper permission.

Also Read: Heavy Rain in Hyderabad Brings City to Standstill, CM Revanth Reddy Orders Emergency Measures Across State

Police Provide Security as Locals Protest

During the demolition, Narsingi Police were deployed to maintain law and order. A few local residents protested, claiming that they had valid permissions from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and asserted that the land belonged to their colony.

However, Town Planning Officer Santosh Singh clarified that the land in question is designated as a public park, and no private constructions are allowed as per regulations. He added that the alleged permissions shown by the residents were not valid in this context.

Hydraa Continues Citywide Vigil on Illegal Constructions

The operation reflects Hydraa’s ongoing efforts to address illegal encroachments and protect public spaces in Hyderabad. The team has been actively acting on public complaints and conducting site inspections, especially in GHMC and adjoining areas.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to continue similar actions across the city and urged residents to verify approvals before undertaking any construction activity.