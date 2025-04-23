Hyderabad: No More Manholes for Humans? HYDRAA Tests Robot to Clean Sewers

GHMC Commissioner A.V. Ranganath and Hydraa Commissioner Ilambarathi on Wednesday conducted a field inspection of the ‘Sewer Croc’, a robotic device developed for desilting clogged underground drainage pipelines. The inspection took place near the Secretariat area, where the machine was tested on site.

‘Sewer Croc’ Operates with Water Jet and Rotating Blades

The Sewer Croc functions with water-jet propulsion and robotic control, using rotating blades to remove accumulated silt and solid waste from sewer lines. The commissioners observed the mechanism closely, noting how the device eliminates the need for manual entry into manholes, ensuring worker safety and improving efficiency.

Pilot Implementation in Flood-Prone Areas

Given the frequent flooding and sewage overflows witnessed in Hyderabad during rains, the commissioners evaluated the practicality of using Sewer Croc in such conditions. They have decided to implement the technology on a pilot basis in flood-prone areas to assess its effectiveness in real-world conditions.

Past Use by HMWS&SB Highlighted

Jeremiah, Chief Technical Officer of Ajanta Techno Solutions, which developed the device, noted that HMWS&SB had previously utilized the Sewer Croc for sewer maintenance in the city. The success of those operations was cited as a key factor in considering a broader rollout under GHMC and Hydraa administration.

The initiative marks a significant step towards modernizing sewage maintenance and minimizing the health risks associated with manual scavenging.