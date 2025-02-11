HYDRAA to Crack Down on Illegal Encroachments in Key Areas, Inspections Begin Soon

Hyderabad: In a decisive move to tackle long-pending encroachment issues, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath has directed officials to conduct a ground-level inspection within a week and take immediate steps to resolve complaints that have been pending for decades.

During a Prajavani grievance redressal program held at Buddha Bhavan, Commissioner Ranganath received 64 complaints related to land encroachments, protection of parks, roads, and open spaces across Hyderabad.

Residents and welfare associations from various parts of the city raised concerns about illegal constructions affecting their communities.

Major Encroachment Complaints Raised at Prajavani

RK Puram (Malkajgiri) – Army Officers Colony Welfare Association: The association reported that a 3,000-square-yard park in their locality had been illegally encroached upon .

in their locality had been . Residents urged the HYDRAA officials to take action to reclaim the land. Kukatpally – Subodha and Swagruha Housing Societies: Several welfare societies from Kukatpally, near JNTU , complained about open spaces designated for public use being encroached upon for private construction.

, complained about open spaces designated for public use being encroached upon for private construction. They sought intervention from HYDRAA to safeguard these spaces for community use. Amber Cheruvu and Aditya Nagar: Residents highlighted concerns over encroachments on Amber Cheruvu , a water body, and a 2,000-square-yard open space in Aditya Nagar .

, a water body, and a . They urged authorities to take necessary measures to prevent further illegal occupation. Jayapuri Colony (Pocharam Municipality, Ghatkesar): Property owners reported large-scale encroachments on public land , where villas and residential plots were being developed without approval.

, where were being developed without approval. Documents and evidence presented before Commissioner Ranganath indicated that the land in question was part of a Gram Panchayat plan dating back to 1968, covering nearly 56 acres. Ekashilanagar (Pocharam Municipality) – Road Occupied by Engineering College: Residents complained that an engineering college had illegally occupied 15 feet of a 50-foot-wide road to use as a parking space.

to use as a parking space. Due to this, traffic congestion and accessibility issues have arisen, affecting the daily commute of residents. Dollar Meadows (Bowrampet, Ranga Reddy District): Homeowners in Dollar Meadows reported that the road leading to their colony had been closed off , preventing residents from accessing key areas.

, preventing residents from accessing key areas. They requested HYDRAA officials to review the original blueprint and restore road access.

HYDRAA’s Response and Planned Actions

After reviewing the complaints, Commissioner AV Ranganath instructed officials to conduct an on-ground survey and verification process using Google Maps and Survey of India records. He emphasized the need for coordinated action involving multiple government departments to resolve long-standing issues effectively.

Key Directives Issued by HYDRAA Commissioner:

Immediate Inspection: Officials must conduct site visits within one week and assess the encroachments.

Officials must conduct site visits within and assess the encroachments. Land Reclamation: Illegal constructions on parks, roads, and public lands must be addressed swiftly.

Illegal constructions on must be addressed swiftly. Road Accessibility Restoration: Officials will review layouts and original plans to restore access to blocked roads.

Officials will to restore access to blocked roads. Water Body Protection: Strict action will be taken to prevent further encroachments on lakes, ponds, and open spaces .

Strict action will be taken to prevent further encroachments on . Collaboration with Local Authorities: HYDRAA will work with municipal bodies, revenue departments, and enforcement agencies to take legal action where required.

What’s Next?

Residents affected by encroachments are hopeful that HYDRAA’s intervention will lead to swift action and permanent solutions. The department’s commitment to using satellite imagery and land records for verification signals a proactive approach in addressing the grievances of Hyderabad’s citizens.

Public Helpline for Grievances

HYDRAA has encouraged citizens to report illegal encroachments and land disputes through their official grievance redressal helpline. Residents can also submit complaints via the HYDRAA website and local municipal offices