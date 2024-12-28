HYDRAA to Double DRF Teams by 2025, Boosting Citywide Response

HYDRAA plans to double its Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams to 72 by 2025, enhancing its ability to address emergencies and expand operations across Hyderabad, including areas beyond the ORR.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Area Authority (HYDRAA) has made significant strides in addressing urban issues and reclaiming encroached lands. With over 5,800 complaints registered so far, the authority has emerged as a proactive force in urban management and restoration.

Major Achievements by HYDRAA

Land Reclamation: HYDRAA has reclaimed approximately 200 acres of land from encroachments, safeguarding government and public property.

Upcoming Initiatives for 2025

FTL Boundary Identification: Plans are underway to determine Full Tank Level (FTL) boundaries for 1,095 lakes by next year.

Expansion of DRF Teams

HYDRAA’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams will expand from 30 to 72 teams starting January 2025. This expansion aims to extend their operations to areas up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

DRF Achievements So Far

DRF teams have resolved 4,684 complaints, showcasing their efficiency in handling urban challenges:

Commitment to Urban Management

HYDRAA’s proactive measures underscore its commitment to sustainable urban development and disaster response. With increased resources and strategic planning, the authority aims to enhance its impact further in the coming years.