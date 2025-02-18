HYDRAA Under Fire as High Court Slams Illegal Demolition Tactics

Justice Lakshman slams HYDRAA for violating legal norms, questions 24-hour notice policy

Hyderabad : HYDRAA Under Fire as High Court has strongly criticized the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HYDRAA) demolition practices, citing serious procedural violations. On Monday, Justice K. Lakshman directed HYDRAA Inspector Rajasekhar to personally appear before the court on February 20 to explain the agency’s actions.

Read Also: http://HYDRAA Cracks Down on Illegal Advertising, Removes 42 Unipoles in Hyderabad

HYDRAA Under Fire as High Court Expressing dissatisfaction, the judge noted that HYDRAA’s practice of granting only 24 hours for citizens to submit documents before demolition is inadequate and unjust. The court also condemned the agency’s conduct of holding hearings on the second Saturday and carrying out demolitions on Sundays, calling it a blatant disregard for legal procedures.

Justice Lakshman emphasized that HYDRAA’s actions directly violate the precedent set by the Full Bench of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh High Court in the landmark case of 3 Aces, Hyderabad v. Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad.

HYDRAA Under Fire as High Court The court was hearing a petition filed by Alagari Praveen, who alleged that HYDRAA officials unlawfully demolished a tin shed on his property in Muthangi village, Sangareddy district. Despite possessing valid building permits issued by the former Muthangi Gram Panchayat before its merger into Tellapur Municipality, his structure was razed without due process.

Advocate N. Praveen Reddy, representing the petitioner, argued that HYDRAA not only failed to provide proper notice but also filed a police complaint against Praveen, leading to criminal proceedings. In response, HYDRAA’s counsel, Advocate Katika Ravinder Reddy, admitted that multiple petitions had been filed against the agency’s controversial 24-hour demolition notices and its weekend operations.

Taking serious note of these concerns, the High Court ordered HYDRAA and the Tellapur Municipal Commissioner to maintain the status quo on the petitioner’s property until further notice. The court also summoned the agency’s inspector to provide an explanation for these irregularities in the upcoming hearing.

HYDRAA Under Fire as High Court slams HYDRAA for violating legal norms in demolition drives. Justice Lakshman orders the agency to explain its 24-hour notice policy and weekend demolitions.