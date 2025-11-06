HYDRAA Wins Public Praise After Clearing 200 Acres of Illegal Encroachments in Pocharam

Hyderabad: Expressing heartfelt gratitude, hundreds of plot owners from Divya Nagar Layout in Pocharam Municipality organized a rally on Thursday to thank HYDRAA (Hyderabad Development and Regularization Authority) for restoring access to their long-blocked properties. The residents, who had been unable to enter their plots for years due to illegal encroachments and boundary walls, hailed HYDRAA’s intervention as a “life-changing relief.”

More than 2,218 plot owners participated in the rally, recalling how their lands had been inaccessible for years due to unauthorized compound walls and occupation of public spaces, including roads and parks. “We still remember the days when we couldn’t even step onto our own plots,” said one of the residents. “HYDRAA made the impossible possible. Without its intervention, our layout would have vanished under encroachments.”

Earlier this year, on January 25, HYDRAA undertook a massive clearance operation, demolishing a 4-kilometre-long boundary wall that had been illegally built around nearly 200 acres of land in the Divya Nagar Layout. The demolition not only freed the encroached land but also restored access to legitimate property owners.

Residents recalled how Nallamalla Reddy, a private developer, had imposed severe restrictions by constructing a compound wall and preventing plot owners from entering the area. People were not allowed to visit their own sites without prior permission, and visitors had to register their details at a gate checkpoint. Those who questioned these restrictions were allegedly threatened or forced away. “We were completely helpless. HYDRAA became our only hope,” said another plot owner.

Following HYDRAA’s decisive action, the residents of Divya Nagar Layout once again took out a gratitude rally, shouting slogans in praise of the agency and its officers for standing up for citizens’ rights. They specifically appreciated HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, who personally supervised the clearance process and ensured that all encroachments were removed in accordance with the law.

Access Restored to Surrounding Colonies

The demolition of the massive wall also benefited nearby residential colonies, including Ekashila Layout, Venkatadri Township, Suprabhat Ventures 1–4, Maheshwari Colony, Kachavani Singaram, VGHS Colony, Saipriya, Balajinagar, Parvathapuram, and Chennareddy Colony. Locals from these areas expressed joy that their connectivity to the main road had finally been restored after years of obstruction.

Residents explained that before HYDRAA’s intervention, they were often denied entry to their plots or asked to visit only during specific hours, subject to the developer’s approval. Even the burial and cremation grounds of Muslim and Christian communities in Parvathapuram had reportedly been encroached upon until HYDRAA stepped in to reclaim and restore the land for community use.

As a mark of gratitude, residents from multiple colonies joined hands with Divya Nagar plot owners during the rally, lauding HYDRAA for ensuring justice and restoring rightful ownership. The event ended with calls for continued vigilance to prevent future encroachments and ensure that the rights of legitimate property owners remain protected.