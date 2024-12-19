HYDRAA’s demolition drive triggers tension, protest

Hyderabad: Demolition of some shops by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) triggered tension and protest at Alkapur Colony in the Manikonda area of the state capital on Thursday.

Teams of HYDRAA carried out the demolition of shops attached to Anuhar Morning Raga Apartments following complaints by residents.

Shopkeepers had heated arguments with the HYDRAA officials and staged a protest at the site. They questioned how their shops could be demolished when they have been paying lakhs of rupees as tax to the Manikonda municipality.

Grocery, fruit, and vegetable shops on the apartment’s ground floor were demolished. The shopkeepers claimed that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had given permission to them in 2016. They claimed that there were no deviations in setbacks, floors, or parking provisions.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath said that the demolition was carried out after the agency received complaints from several families residing in the apartment.

Ranganath had visited the area a week ago and residents had complained that some people were running commercial establishments in a residential area.

Two days ago, Ranganath inspected Kamuni Cheruvu and Maisamma Cheruvu in Moosapet and Khaitlapur, responding to complaints of encroachments and blocked flood canals. He warned that dumping soil or illegal constructions in the lakes would face strict action.

The Commissioner had also clarified that HYDRAA, established in July 2024, will not interfere with pre-existing residential constructions but will act against commercial or unauthorised structures. Ranganath expressed strong displeasure and anger towards the association’s actions, stating that their behaviour was unacceptable and intolerant.

The agency has been receiving several complaints of builders constructing high-rise structures on Full Tank Level (FTL) in several parts of Hyderabad and its outskirts.

“We wouldn’t touch any structures which are being built on the FTL and buffer zones of lakes which have obtained permissions from authorities before HYDRAA’s formation. But under-construction structures which obtained permission after July 2024 will be checked,” he said.

Earlier, HYDRAA had demolished structures that were built before its formation.