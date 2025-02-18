Hydra’s Efforts for Amberpet Bathukamma Kunta Restoration Cause Unintended Damage

Hyderabad: In an unexpected turn of events, the restoration efforts by Hydra for the Amberpet Bathukamma Kunta have led to unintended consequences, with water flooding homes in the nearby area due to pipeline damage.

Restoration Work Turns into a Water Crisis

Hydra, the civic body in charge of water management and restoration, had been carrying out excavation work at the Amberpet Bathukamma Kunta as part of a major revitalization project. However, shortly after digging started, water began gushing out, sparking initial celebrations as it appeared the restoration was successful.

But a few moments later, Hydra staff realized that the excavation had caused damage to the underground pipeline, which resulted in water entering nearby homes. As soon as this was noticed, Hydra personnel acted swiftly to prevent the issue from escalating, working to contain the situation and ensuring that the issue didn’t become public.

Local Residents Criticize the Water Crisis

Despite Hydra’s efforts to contain the situation, local residents were left frustrated. With the onset of the summer season approaching, the pipeline damage exacerbated an already stressful water supply situation in the area. Many residents have expressed their anger, highlighting the negligence in ensuring that such incidents do not occur, especially when the region is already struggling with water scarcity.

Hydra’s Response to the Incident

Hydra officials have not made any public comments about the pipeline damage yet. However, it is expected that they will take immediate corrective actions to repair the broken pipeline and address the water-related concerns of the affected families. Residents have called for better management in future restoration projects to avoid similar incidents.

Public Reaction

This incident has raised questions about the quality and planning of water management projects in Hyderabad. While the rejuvenation of Bathukamma Kunta is a much-needed effort, the lack of foresight regarding the infrastructure, particularly the pipelines, has left the residents worried about the long-term sustainability of such projects.

Local leaders have also urged the authorities to review the restoration strategy and ensure that the interests of residents are prioritized in the planning and execution phases of public works.