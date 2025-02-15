Hyundai Crosses37 Lakh Vehicle Exports Milestone from India, Expands Global Reach

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), a leading automobile manufacturer in the country, has marked a significant milestone by exporting over 37 lakh (3.7 million) vehicles since its inception 25 years ago. The company, which began its export journey in 1999, has solidified its position as the largest exporter of passenger vehicles from India, showcasing the nation’s growing role in global automotive production.

Hyundai’s Global Reach Expands with Exports to Over 150 Countries

With its continuous expansion, Hyundai has been able to ship vehicles to over 150 countries worldwide. As of 2024, the company currently exports vehicles to more than 60 nations, including key markets such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Mexico, Chile, and Peru.

In 2024 alone, Hyundai exported a total of 158,686 vehicles, with popular models like the i10 family surpassing 1.5 million units in overseas sales. Additionally, the Verna series has crossed the 500,000 export mark, further cementing the brand’s global appeal.

Hyundai Achieves Major Export Milestones

In addition to its success in global markets, Hyundai has achieved a significant milestone by exporting over 1 million vehicles to Africa. This accomplishment underscores the increasing trust in Indian engineering and the growing popularity of Indian craftsmanship on the international stage.

Hyundai’s Commitment to Global Mobility and ‘Make in India’ Vision

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of HMIL, emphasized Hyundai’s commitment to the global market, stating, “Hyundai Motor India Limited proudly stands as the largest exporter of passenger vehicles from India on a cumulative basis.” Kim added that the company’s resolve to provide innovative and smart mobility solutions aligns with its global vision of “Progress for Humanity.” The company remains committed to the ‘Make in India, Made for the World’ initiative, strengthening its presence in international markets.

Government Policies Supporting Hyundai’s Export Growth

Hyundai’s export success is also supported by policies like the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector and the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme. These initiatives have encouraged investments in vehicle production, boosting Hyundai’s export performance.

Hyundai Reports Decline in Q3 Net Profit for FY25

In financial news, Hyundai reported a net profit of Rs 1,161 crore in the third quarter (Q3) of the 2025 financial year (FY25), marking a 19% decline from the Rs 1,425 crore net profit reported in Q3 of FY2023-24. Revenue from operations also saw a slight dip, declining by 1.3% to Rs 16,648 crore, compared to Rs 16,875 crore in the same quarter last year.

Despite the dip in profit, Hyundai’s consistent export performance highlights the company’s strong position in the global automotive market.