‘I am not farmhouse CM, have no ego to visit Delhi’, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Taking potshots at BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said he is not a “farmhouse Chief Minister” and has no ego to go to the national capital to get the state’s due shares from the Centre.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag as part of “Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam” (celebration of people’s governance day), Reddy said the Congress government has taken up setting right the financial situation and implementation of the six poll guarantees as challenges.

He further said the state government is working to put in order the state’s economy by trying to restructure debts which are pegged at nearly Rs 7 lakh crore and by plugging revenue leakages.

“We are trying hard to get every penny that is due to us from the Centre. In that regard, I have been to Delhi several times and met the union ministers, including the prime minister, and submitted memoranda.

“My Delhi trips are being criticised. I am not a farmhouse chief minister to stay at home doing nothing. I am not going to Delhi for my personal work. Delhi is neither in Pakistan nor Bangladesh. It is the capital of our country,” the CM said.

He further said there would be several issues between the states and the Centre in the federal system and that he would be going to Delhi to get the state’s due share in taxes.

Listing out the state government’s initiatives to youth and women, Reddy said Telangana is moving forward with a two-pronged strategy for youth development even as strict measures are being followed to control and eradicate drugs.

Telangana government is going to build 54.50 lakh houses under “Indiramma Housing Scheme” this year by providing financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the construction of each house, he said.

According to the CM, the Telangana government has provided 87 crore free bus rides leading to a saving of Rs 2,958 crore for women.

He reiterated that the government has set up the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) to free lakes from those who have illegally occupied them and said there are no political motives behind the creation of the agency, but only a commitment to protect nature.

September 17 is the day the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948. The day is interpreted differently by different parties in Telangana.

The ruling Congress government celebrated it as ‘Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam’. The BJP calls it ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’, while the previous BRS regime had celebrated the day as ‘National Integration Day’.