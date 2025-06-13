‘I Can’t Believe I Survived,’ Says Lone Survivor of Air India Crash in Emotional Meeting with PM Modi

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the tragic Air India plane crash, during his visit to Ahmedabad. Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, is currently recovering from injuries sustained in the crash.

Survivor Recounts Harrowing Experience to PM Modi

During their emotional meeting, Ramesh narrated the terrifying moments leading up to and following the crash.

“My brother was seated in a different row and didn’t survive. I still don’t know how I made it out alive,” he told the Prime Minister.

Also Read: Father-Daughter Train Accident in Hyderabad Leaves City in Shock

“For a while, I thought I was going to die. Everything happened in front of my eyes — the noise, the impact, the fire. I somehow found a small space to escape.”

Seconds Before the Crash: The Terrifying Details

Describing the critical seconds leading to the crash, Ramesh said, “After take-off, the aircraft seemed to stall briefly. Then it suddenly nosedived and crashed into the building. I was on the opposite side of where the plane hit. That saved me.”

Despite his injuries, Ramesh was seen walking away from the wreckage and is now receiving quality medical care at a hospital in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi Visits Injured Victims at Civil Hospital

In addition to meeting Ramesh, Prime Minister Modi also visited the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, where he met several injured victims of the crash. Many of them are students of BJ Medical College, whose hostel bore the brunt of the impact.

Medical Students Caught in the Crash

The hostel was filled with young MBBS students who were caught completely off guard. The crash occurred around 1:30 pm, as many students were gathered in the mess-cum-dining hall for lunch, leaving them with little to no time to react.

Crash Details: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Tragedy

The ill-fated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was en route to London when it crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday. The aircraft slammed into the BJ Medical College hostel in Meghaninagar, a densely populated area located just 3 km from the airport.

Rescue Operations and Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched a large-scale rescue and identification operation at the crash site. The process of handing over the bodies to grieving families has begun, while investigators continue to examine the debris to determine the cause of what is being described as one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters in recent years.

If you want, I can also create:

SEO tags

Social media captions

Meta title & description

Shall I prepare them?