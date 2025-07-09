I did not want Uppu Kappurambu’s shooting to end, says Keerthy Suresh

Chennai: National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh revealed that she was genuinely upset when the shoot of her latest Telugu film, ‘Uppu Kappurambu’, came to an end. The Prime Video original, directed by Ani I V Sasi, was wrapped up in just 28 days, but left a lasting impact on the actress.

A Relaxed and Joyful Filming Experience

Keerthy compared the shoot to being at home — completely relaxed and enjoyable.

“Shooting for this film was just like being at home — completely relaxed. When the shoot wrapped up, I was actually a bit upset; I did not want it to end,” she shared.

She highlighted how the film’s comedic tone and collaborative environment made it feel less like work and more like creative joy.

Also Read: Horror in Mall: Woman Raped, Filmed, and Brutally Tortured with Cigarettes

“That’s the magic of comedy — when you can improvise, contribute, and have meaningful conversations, it all flows from the heart.”

Critical Praise for Uppu Kappurambu

No surprise then that ‘Uppu Kappurambu’ is receiving rave reviews from both critics and viewers. Keerthy’s performance in particular has been praised for its natural charm and emotional depth.

Keerthy Suresh on What Drew Her to the Film

Keerthy said she was drawn to the project because of its unique mix of satire and heart.

“What drew me to Uppu Kappurambu was its unique blend of satire and heart,” she explained.

Having come off a very intense film, she saw this project as a welcome emotional and professional shift.

“It felt like a much-needed breather.”

Apoorva: A Character with Depth and Nuance

Speaking about her character Apoorva, Keerthy described her as idealistic, determined, and slightly out of her depth — a village chief dealing with a strange crisis: a shortage of burial land.

“It was a joy to bring Apoorva to life — she exists in a world deeply rooted in rural culture, and the film uses humour and local flavour to spotlight something serious.”

A Satirical Story Set in Rural South India

Set in a fictional South Indian village, Uppu Kappurambu is a satirical coming-of-age tale where bureaucracy outweighs humanity, leading to an absurd shortage of burial plots.

The film is produced by Radhika Lavu under Ellanar Films Pvt Ltd, and features a stellar ensemble cast including Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru, and Talluri Rameshwari alongside Keerthy.

Now Streaming on Prime Video

Uppu Kappurambu is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in Telugu, with dubbed versions available in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.