‘I Don’t Need Muslim Votes’: BJP MLA Suresh Pasi Triggers Row in Amethi

Amethi: A senior BJP leader and Jagdishpur MLA Suresh Pasi sparked a political row after he was purportedly heard saying that he does not want Muslim votes.

In the 20-second video that surfaced on the internet on Wednesday, Pasi said, “I never visit mosques, have not visited in past and will neither visit in future. I do not go to seek votes, nor do I attend their joys and sorrows.”

The MLA also said that he does not need Muslim votes, and his stand is “absolutely clear”.

Terming it Pasi’s personal view, the BJP distanced itself from the statement.

Party district president Sudhanshu Shukla said the remarks had nothing to do with the BJP’s ideology.

“The BJP believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. This is the party’s clear stand. What Suresh Pasi said is his personal opinion,” Shukla said.

Also read:Atishi Denies Remarks, Says BJP Added False Subtitles to Video

Opposition parties, however, strongly criticised the BJP leader.

Congress district president Pradeep Singhal described the statement as politically motivated.

“Whenever elections approach, BJP leaders resort to such statements. They try to pit brother against brother, one religion against another and one caste against another, only to secure votes. This is all drama,” Singhal alleged.

Samajwadi Party district president Ram Udit Yadav claimed the remarks were aimed at spreading hatred in society.

“Creating Hindu-Muslim divisions is the BJP’s politics. Suresh Pasi belongs to that party, and for votes, the BJP can go to any extent,” Yadav said

Repeated attempts to contact the BJP MLA for his reaction were unsuccessful as his mobile phone was found switched off.