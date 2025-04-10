I Established My Own Identity with ‘Young India’ Brand: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday asserted that he has created a distinct identity for himself through the ‘Young India’ initiative, aimed at empowering youth in Telangana.

Inspiration Behind ‘Young India’

Speaking at the inauguration of the Young India Police School in Manchirevula, Narsingi (Hyderabad outskirts), CM Revanth Reddy said the concept of the brand drew inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi. The school is part of his government’s efforts to focus on youth, education, and discipline.

Revanth Compares Leadership Legacies

“Each Chief Minister has created their own legacy. N.T. Rama Rao is remembered for the Rs.2 per kg rice scheme for the poor, Chandrababu Naidu for his IT revolution in Hyderabad, and Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy for standing with farmers. Today, I have established my own identity through ‘Young India’,” Revanth said.

Education and Employment as Core Focus

He emphasised that education and employment are key to nation-building. Recalling the contributions of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in establishing leading institutions, Revanth said only those leaders who make impactful decisions are remembered.

Young India Skills and Sports Universities

Highlighting his government’s initiatives, he said the Young India Skills University has been launched to provide vocational education and improve employability. Industrialist Anand Mahindra has been appointed as its Chairperson.

The Chief Minister also announced that a Young India Sports University and Academy will be established, aiming to prepare athletes for winning medals in future Olympic Games.

Rs.100 Crore Corpus for Police School

Revanth Reddy revealed that a corpus fund of Rs.100 crore is being created for the development of the Young India Police School. The government is ready to provide full support to make the school on par with Sainik Schools.

Appeal to Corporates for Support

Urging corporate houses to join hands in this mission, Revanth said, “It is the responsibility of all of us to develop this police school as a role model. I appeal to private companies to contribute as part of their corporate social responsibility.”

The ‘Young India’ initiative is being projected as a hallmark of Revanth Reddy’s tenure — focusing on education, discipline, employment, and national pride.

