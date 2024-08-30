I have highest regard for judiciary: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: A day after the Supreme Court slammed Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy over his reported remarks on bail to BRS leader K. Kavitha, he stated on Friday that he has highest regard for the judiciary.

He claimed that remarks attributed to him in media reports have been taken out of context.

“I have the highest regard and full faith in the Indian Judiciary. I understand that certain press reports dated 29th August, 2024 containing comments attributed to me have given the impression that I am questioning the judicial wisdom of the Hon’ble Court,” Revanth Reddy posted on ‘X’.

“I reiterate that I am a firm believer in the judicial process. I unconditionally express my regret for the statements reflected in the press reports.

The remarks attributed to me in such reports have been taken out of context. I have unconditional respect & highest regard for the Judiciary & its independence.

As a firm believer in the Constitution of India and its ethos, I have and continue to hold the Judiciary in its highest esteem,” added the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister had made the reported remarks on the bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Thursday took note of the Chief Minister’s reported remarks and asked if the court decides on political considerations.

A bench headed by Justice BR Gavai made the observation while hearing a petition to shift the trial in a 2015 cash-for-vote case against Revanth Reddy outside the state.

Revanth Reddy had reportedly raised doubts on how she was in custody for only five months, while her co-accused and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia spent 15 months behind bars.

He had alleged that Kavitha may have got bail due to a “deal” between the BRS and the BJP.