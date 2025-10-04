‘I Love Muhammad’ row: Tension continues in Karnataka’s Belagavi, 11 detained

Belagavi: Tension continued to simmer in Karnataka’s Belagavi city on Saturday following a stone-pelting incident linked to the raising of ‘I Love Muhammad’ slogans. Police have detained 11 persons and made tight security arrangements across Belagavi city. The Police Department is on high alert as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit the city on Saturday. According to police, the stone-pelting incident occurred on Friday evening during the ‘Urs’ procession.

While the procession was underway, “I Love Muhammad” slogans were raised. When objections were raised, the mob resorted to stone pelting near the Khadak Galli area. The police also stated that they have obtained video evidence showing youths chanting ‘I Love Muhammad’ slogans and engaging in violence. The Police further said that the group changed the procession route without permission. Khade Bazar Police have detained 11 people in connection with the incident and are questioning them.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Security has been tightened since Friday night, with police patrolling throughout the night, the police said. A platoon of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) has been deployed in the Khade Bazar area. Police have indicated that more persons will be taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, Hindutva activists have put up ‘Har Har Mahadev’ banners in Belagavi city. Taking the situation seriously, police are maintaining a strict vigil. In another development, an ‘I Love Muhammad’ banner installed at Aland in Kalaburagi district was removed by jurisdictional police on Saturday. The banner had been put up as part of the Laadle Mashak Dargah urs programme.

After receiving information, police rushed to the spot and cleared the banner. An investigation is ongoing. Earlier, two groups clashed over an ‘I Love Muhammad’ poster in Davanagere city, further fueling tensions.