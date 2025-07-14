“I Want Justice”: Shravan Kumar’s Last Words Before Suicide Rock Karimnagar

Karimnagar: In a deeply disturbing incident that has shocked Telangana, 34-year-old Shravan Kumar from Choppadandi, Karimnagar district, died by suicide after recording a selfie video accusing his wife, her family, and a police officer of harassment. The incident has sparked public outrage and led to the registration of a criminal case against Karimnagar Women’s Police Station CI Srilatha and six others.

Shravan, who had been facing domestic violence and dowry harassment charges, consumed pesticide and later succumbed to death after three days of treatment at a local hospital on Saturday night.

Shravan Kumar’s Last Words: A Plea for Justice

In the viral selfie video recorded before his suicide, Shravan stated he was taking the extreme step due to mental harassment. He named his wife Bathula Neelima, her mother, and Circle Inspector Srilatha from Karimnagar Women’s Police Station. Shravan expressed his desire for truth and justice after his death, claiming he was falsely trapped in legal cases.

His father, Kadari Lingaiah, said Shravan was being pressured and threatened by the investigating officer, who allegedly told him he would not be able to escape the charges. Lingaiah revealed that his son was summoned to the police station for bail, but feared further harassment, leading him to take his life.

Case Registered, Probe Ordered

In response to the video and complaint from Shravan’s family, the Karimnagar Police Commissioner Gouse Alam assured a full and impartial investigation. He confirmed that all individuals named in the video, including CI Srilatha, Neelima, and five of her relatives, have been booked under relevant sections.

“We are thoroughly examining the contents of the video. If the allegations are found to be true, strict legal action will be taken,” said Commissioner Alam.

A case has been registered at the Choppadandi Police Station, and further inquiry is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the suicide.