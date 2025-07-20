I Won’t Join any Political Party: Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Raja Singh today made it clear that he would not join any political party. He also made it clear that he would never join the ruling Congress party, which has an alliance with his rival political party AIMIM.

BJP high command asks him to resign from the post of MLA

He said he would abide by whatever decision the BJP high command takes and added that if the BJP high command asks him to resign from the post of MLA, he would do so. Raja Singh said he has no objection if there is a by-election in Goshamahal assembly constituency.

MLA Raja Singh visited the Lal Darwaja Simha Vahani Ammavari temple today morning and fulfilled his vows. On the occasion, the temple administrators felicitated him. He wished the Telugu people a happy Bonalu festival. Later, Raja Singh spoke to the media… ‘After the darshan of the presiding deity, I spoke to a state minister.

building a model Goshala

He asked for my cooperation in building a model Goshala. No matter which party any leader belongs to, everyone’s goal is the same. It is to do good for the people. The previous governments have politicized that the Simhawahini Mahakali temple will be built grandly. Even the Congress government wants the temple to be built grandly. I want the Congress government to build it grandly,” he said.

Stating that some people are spreading false propaganda that bonalu festival meant to drink and booze, he claimed that there had been a conspiracy to destroy the culture of Bonalu for a long time. It is known that Raja Singh, who was deeply unhappy with the party leadership for some time, resigned from the BJP on June 30 last month.