IAF chief meets PM Modi amid India-Pak tensions post-Pahalgam attack

New Delhi: Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on Sunday. Sources revealed the meeting lasted for 45 minutes.

Aftermath of Pahalgam Attack

The meeting comes in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives—25 tourists and a local resident. The assault is widely attributed to the Pakistan-backed terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), triggering national outrage and heightened security alert.

PM Modi’s Ongoing Engagements With Military Leadership

This is the second high-level military meeting in 24 hours. On Saturday, the Prime Minister met Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff. These back-to-back meetings highlight the government’s increased focus on security and preparedness.

Strategic and Operational Discussions

Sources stated that the meeting with the Air Force Chief included detailed discussions on air defence readiness, strategic coordination, and potential responses to cross-border threats. The engagement is part of a broader review involving all three armed forces.

India Responds to Ceasefire Violations

As ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC continued for the 10th straight day, Indian armed forces maintained strict vigilance and responded proportionately. Border security remains on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Grants “Operational Freedom” to Forces

Earlier in the week, PM Modi held a tri-service review meeting with the Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and NSA Ajit Doval. Sources confirmed that the Prime Minister granted the military complete operational freedom to determine the nature and timing of India’s response.

Economic and Diplomatic Retaliation Against Pakistan

In addition to military preparedness, India has launched a series of economic and diplomatic actions to pressure Pakistan:

Mail and parcel services with Pakistan suspended

with Pakistan suspended Total import ban from Pakistan enforced

from Pakistan enforced Pakistani ships banned from Indian ports and vice versa

from Indian ports and vice versa Attari-Wagah border closed

All cultural and trade exchanges suspended

Deportation of Pakistani nationals initiated

initiated Indus Water Treaty placed in abeyance

Indian airspace closed to Pakistani commercial flights

PM Modi Issues Strong Warning

In his first public comment on the incident, PM Modi said,

“The terrorists, their handlers, and their backers will be chased and hunted down to the ends of the earth.”

The Brutal Attack in Pahalgam

The Pahalgam massacre took place in the Baisaran meadow area, where 26 civilians—including one Nepalese national—were brutally killed. The attack has received widespread international condemnation and sparked demands for a firm response.