IAF Officer Booked in Bengaluru Road Rage Case; CM Calls Remarks on Karnataka ‘Unacceptable’

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the police to take legal action against Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, who is at the center of a road rage controversy in Bengaluru. The incident, involving a clash with call centre employee Vikas Kumar, has sparked statewide debate after disturbing footage and social media posts emerged.

Road Rage Incident Leads to FIR Against IAF Officer

On Monday, Bose was involved in a road altercation with Vikas Kumar near CV Raman Nagar. The officer accused Kumar of rash driving and threatening behavior. A video shared by Bose, showing him bleeding, alleged that he and his wife Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta were attacked and abused on linguistic lines while en route to the airport.

However, CCTV footage that surfaced later contradicted these claims, showing Bose knocking Kumar down and repeatedly kicking him. Following this, police registered an FIR against Bose under sections related to attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing hurt.

CM Condemns Remarks Against Karnataka and Kannadigas

Responding to the incident, CM Siddaramaiah said, “I have asked officials to take action in accordance with the law, whoever it is — whether Wing Commander or anyone else.” He condemned Bose’s remarks about Karnataka and its people, calling them “unwarranted and derogatory” and “deeply disrespectful and inflammatory.”

The Chief Minister highlighted Karnataka’s tradition of tolerance and inclusiveness. “Kannadigas are proud of their language, but not intolerant or parochial,” he said.

Appeal to Media and Citizens

Siddaramaiah criticized certain national media outlets for “amplifying baseless accusations” and misrepresenting the image of the state. “This has caused pain and anguish to every Kannadiga,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He appealed to citizens to remain calm and respect the law. “Let us not succumb to provocation or emotion. Karnataka stands firmly for justice and dignity,” he added.

The police investigation is ongoing, and both parties remain under legal scrutiny.