IAF, UK CSG to hold joint exercise tomorrow

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the UK Carrier Strike Group (UK CSG 25), led by HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier, are scheduled to participate in a one-day joint exercise off the western coast of India on Tuesday, an official said. The drill follows the completion of the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy’s Exercise Konkan-25, which aimed to enhance interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations, the official said. Exercise Konkan is a biennial, bilateral maritime exercise conducted by India and the UK.

It serves as a platform to consolidate strategic ties, enhance interoperability and contribute to regional maritime stability. The Sea Phase of this crucial bilateral exercise concluded on October 8, following a series of high-intensity naval operations “aimed at enhancing interoperability, operational readiness, and maritime cooperation,” said the Ministry of Defence. These maritime operations included carrier-based fighter jets, Airborne Early Warning (AEW) helicopters, and shore-based maritime reconnaissance aircraft that executed Beyond Visual Range (BVR) air combat and integrated air defence drills, it said.

According to the UK government’s statement, the exercise included a Combined Anti-Submarine Exercise (CASEX) involving the UK CSG and the Indian Navy’s INS TABAR, a P8-I Neptune aircraft and an Indian submarine. Following the completion of the exercise, CSG ships were scheduled to visit ports in Mumbai and Goa to celebrate enhanced military interactions with India and showcase the best of British trade and industry and highlight the strong ‘living bridge’ of people and culture between the UK and India, it said.

Earlier, Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said in a statement, “The UK and India believe in an Indo-Pacific that is free and open. We share an ambition for a modern defence and security partnership, a fundamental pillar of UK-India Vision 2035, agreed by our Prime Ministers this year.” “The engagements between the Carrier Strike Groups of our two navies demonstrate our commitment to maintaining the rules-based international order in the region and lay the groundwork for future cooperation,” said Cameron.