Hyderabad: IAS Officer Smita Sabharwal Faces Police Notice for Sharing Fake Photo on Social Media

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer and Telangana’s state tourism secretary Smita Sabharwal has found herself in hot water after sharing a controversial post on social media. The Telangana Police have issued a notice to the officer after a photo she reposted was found to be fake.

The Incident: Fake Photo and Investigation

On March 31, Smita Sabharwal reposted an image shared by the X-handle “Hi Hyderabad” on her X account. The photo depicted a scene from the Kancha Gachibowli area, showing large bulldozers in front of the HCU (Hyderabad Central University) mushroom rock, along with peacocks and deer standing nearby. The image quickly garnered attention, as it seemed to showcase unusual and scenic elements juxtaposed with machinery.

However, upon investigation, the Telangana Police determined that the photo was not authentic. The image in question had been digitally manipulated, and the scene was not representative of the real situation at the location.

Police Notice and Legal Action

Following the investigation, the police issued a notice to Smita Sabharwal under Section 179 of the BNS (Bureau of National Security) Act. The law mandates compliance and responsible conduct by public officials, particularly in matters that could influence public opinion or cause unrest.

While the investigation is still ongoing, this incident has sparked a debate about the responsibility of public figures and government officials in verifying the authenticity of the content they share on social media platforms. The repercussions of spreading misleading or manipulated images are being closely scrutinized, given the potential for misinformation.

Smita Sabharwal’s Response

At the time of reporting, Smita Sabharwal has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident. Her social media activities, as well as the actions of the Telangana Police, are expected to be closely followed in the coming days.

This case highlights the growing importance of digital accountability and the responsibility of high-profile individuals, especially public servants, to verify information before sharing it with a wide audience. It also serves as a reminder of the potential legal consequences associated with the dissemination of fake or misleading content.