Hyderabad: IAS Officer Smita Sabharwal Records Statement Over AI-Generated Land Image Post

Hyderabad: Telangana senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal on Saturday said she has given a detailed statement to the Gachibowli police after being served a notice over reposting an AI-generated image linked to a controversial 400-acre land near Kancha Gachibowli, adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

Smita Questions Selective Action

Sabharwal, who serves as Principal Secretary (Youth Affairs, Tourism, and Culture), clarified on social media platform X that she cooperated fully with police under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) Act.

“The post was reshared by 2,000 individuals on this platform. I sought clarification on whether the same action is initiated for all,” she posted.

“Selective targeting compromises the principles of natural justice and equality before the law,” she added.

Police Action and Case Background

According to Cyberabad Police, Sabharwal was issued a notice under Section 179 of BNSS on April 12 as a witness, to elicit details on the reposting of an AI-generated image originally shared by another account on March 31.

The image depicted earthmoving equipment, two deer, and a peacock, symbolizing alleged destruction of forest land for infrastructure development.

Police have filed cases against some individuals for posting and circulating “misleading” AI-generated content related to the disputed land, which has sparked student protests and public unrest.

Land Development Plan and Protests

The Telangana government’s proposal to develop IT infrastructure in the 400-acre area has triggered opposition, especially from the UoH Students’ Union, who raised concerns about tree felling and threats to wildlife.

The issue is currently being heard by the Supreme Court, and the image in question is alleged to have influenced public opinion by presenting unverified or morphed visuals.

Police have maintained that the notice to Sabharwal was procedural, aimed at determining the source and intent behind the repost.

Public Reaction and Legal Scrutiny

The episode has raised wider questions about freedom of expression, digital responsibility, and the implications of sharing AI-generated content. Sabharwal’s post and statement have also brought attention to equal treatment under the law, especially when such content is shared by hundreds or thousands of users.