Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor Explore the Depths of Heartbreak in the Song ‘Galatfehmi’

Mumbai: The makers of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s upcoming film Nadaaniyan have released the second track, Galatfehmi, which delves into the complexities of love.

Sharing the song on their Instagram handle, the makers wrote, “For the ones who loved, lost, and never got to explain! #Galatfehmi song out now. Link in bio. #Nadaaniyan #NadaaniyanOnNetflix.” Composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, the soulful track features the voices of Tushar Joshi and Madhubanti Bagchi.

The Heart of Galatfehmi

Galatfehmi explores the delicate space where unspoken words and unexpressed emotions linger. Bollywood’s new on-screen duo, Ibrahim and Khushi, bring an effortless sincerity to the song, making every beat, glance, and unsaid word feel deeply personal. Their captivating chemistry in Nadaaniyan has already sparked interest, and Galatfehmi only amplifies the anticipation.

Cast Reflections on the Song

Talking about the track, Ibrahim shared, “There’s something about Galatfehmi that stays with you. It’s raw, real, and reflects the heartbreak we all experience. I’m excited to see how the audience connects with it. It’s a side of love and loss that’s both timeless and relatable.”

Khushi added, “‘Galatfehmi’ hit me personally and is one of my favourite tracks from the Nadaaniyan album. I believe the audience will find a piece of themselves in Galatfehmi, and I’m excited for people to experience it.”

The Musical Creation

Musical duo Sachin-Jigar mentioned, “We’re grateful for all the love for ‘Ishq Mein’, and after the soaked love track, Galatfehmi is meant to be felt, where raw emotions pour into every note. We wanted to create a track that pulls you in, that makes you sit with your emotions a little longer. I hope they connect with it as much as we did while creating it.”

About Nadaaniyan

Nadaaniyan, directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment. The film offers a fresh, contemporary twist on the concept of love. Along with Ibrahim and Khushi, the movie stars Dia Mirza and Suniel Shetty in key roles, and marks the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.