ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Breaks Global Broadcast Records with 368 billion Viewing Minutes

Dubai: The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, co-hosted by Pakistan and the UAE from February 19 to March 9, has set new records in global sports broadcasting. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), this edition became the most viewed Champions Trophy ever, with a staggering 368 billion global viewing minutes—marking a 19% increase from the previous tournament in 2017.

Record-Breaking Final Between India and New Zealand

The blockbuster final in Dubai saw India defeat New Zealand to lift the coveted trophy. The match clocked an astounding 65.3 billion live viewing minutes worldwide, surpassing the 2017 final by 52.1%. This made it the most-watched Champions Trophy match in history.

Also Read: Telangana Begins Issuing New Ration Cards: Here’s How to Check Your Application Status

Third Most Watched ICC Match Ever

Globally, the final ranked as the third most-watched ICC match of all time by live watch time. In India, it also became the third most-watched match, following the India vs New Zealand semi-final and the India vs Australia final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Champions Trophy Viewership Soars in Australia and Pakistan

The tournament also achieved record-breaking numbers in Australia, with overall viewing hours rising 65% compared to 2017. The launch of a Hindi language feed and exclusive streaming on Amazon Prime Video contributed significantly to the increased engagement.

In Pakistan, despite the team missing out on defending their title, viewing hours grew by 24% over their 2017 title-winning campaign.

Amazon Prime, Willow TV Drive Growth in New Markets

The 2025 edition marked the highest viewership ever for an ICC event on Amazon Prime Video, thanks to enhanced coverage and multilingual broadcast feeds. In the United States, Willow TV also reported notable audience growth, even with challenging match timings for American viewers.

ICC Credits Global Partnerships and Innovation

ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed his appreciation for the tournament’s success:

“We are delighted to share that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has achieved record-breaking global viewership. These numbers reflect the game’s growing appeal and the strength of our global broadcast partnerships.”

He highlighted the JioStar network in India, which delivered live coverage in 29 unique feeds across nine languages, playing a major role in audience reach and fan engagement.

“These milestones are a testament to cricket’s expanding global footprint and the incredible passion of fans worldwide,” Jay Shah added.

With continued innovation and strategic media collaborations, the Champions Trophy 2025 solidifies its position as a landmark event in international cricket broadcasting history.