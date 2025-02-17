ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Viral Video Claims Indian Flag Missing at Karachi Stadium – Here’s the Truth

Karachi: As cricket fans eagerly await the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, a video surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), sparking controversy over the alleged absence of the Indian flag at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, one of the venues for the prestigious tournament.

The viral clip quickly gained traction, fueling speculation and political narratives. However, what is the real story behind this video?

Fact Check: No Indian Flag at Karachi Stadium – What’s the Truth?

WION’s Pakistan correspondent, Anas Mallick, investigated the claim and confirmed that the video in question is not from the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

Instead, it originates from a recently concluded tri-nation series featuring Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand. Since India was not part of that series, its flag was not displayed.

Additionally, the flags seen in the video belong to teams scheduled to practice in Karachi, which explains the presence of the Afghanistan flag but not India’s. This clarification puts to rest any speculation regarding deliberate exclusion, reaffirming that the absence of the Indian flag has no connection to the upcoming tournament.

India to Play Champions Trophy Matches in Dubai Under Hybrid Model

Due to ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier communicated its decision to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the Indian team would not be traveling to Pakistan for the tournament.

The Indian government refused to grant clearance for the national team’s travel, prompting the ICC to implement a hybrid model for the event.

As per this arrangement, while Pakistan will host most matches, India will play its games in Dubai. This decision ensures India’s participation in the tournament while avoiding direct travel to Pakistan. The hybrid model aims to maintain the integrity of the event despite the strained political ties between the two neighboring nations.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Tournament Schedule and Key Matches

The highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to commence on February 19, with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium. India’s campaign will kick off on February 20 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium.

The highlight of the tournament—the India-Pakistan clash—is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai, a match expected to command massive viewership worldwide.

The political backdrop adds another layer of intrigue to the event, as fans from both nations anticipate the high-stakes encounter. Given the historical significance of India-Pakistan matches, this game is projected to be one of the most-watched sporting events of the year.

Political Tensions Impacting Cricketing Ties

Cricket between India and Pakistan has often been overshadowed by diplomatic tensions, resulting in both teams meeting only in ICC tournaments or Asia Cup events. The two cricketing giants have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13, and their encounters in ICC events consistently attract global attention.

The viral video controversy highlights how even minor incidents can escalate in the current geopolitical climate. With emotions running high on both sides, it remains crucial to verify information before drawing conclusions, especially in an era where misinformation spreads rapidly online.