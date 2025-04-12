ICC Considers Tweaking Two-Ball Rule in ODIs, Time Clock for Tests, and Format Change for U19 World Cup

New Delhi: In a move aimed at restoring balance between bat and ball in One Day Internationals (ODIs), the International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering scrapping the long-standing two-ball rule. The ICC Cricket Committee, chaired by former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, has recommended returning to the use of a single white ball in the 50-over format.

One Ball to Rule the ODI Again?

The two new-ball system, introduced over a decade ago, has drawn criticism from several corners, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Under the current rule, a fresh white Kookaburra ball is used from each end, which keeps the ball hard and reduces wear and tear—providing a significant edge to batters.

Critics argue that this has taken reverse swing and effective spin out of the game. Since each ball is used for only 25 overs, it doesn’t get old or rough enough to assist bowlers with reverse swing or grip for spinners. Additionally, with only four fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle during middle overs, bowlers are left with limited options.

The committee has proposed reverting to one white ball per match. There’s also a possibility of using two balls until the 25th over, after which the bowling team can choose one of the balls to continue for the rest of the innings.

Time Clock for Test Matches

The ICC is also mulling the introduction of a 60-second timer between overs in Test cricket to maintain over rates. The move comes in light of similar penalties already enforced in T20 cricket, where teams exceeding time limits must field an extra player inside the circle.

The suggested change would also set a clear target of completing 90 overs within a day’s play, potentially improving the tempo and audience engagement in the longest format.

U19 Men’s World Cup May Shift to T20 Format

In another major proposal, the ICC is considering transforming the U19 Men’s World Cup from a 50-over format to T20. The format switch is being seen as a way to align emerging talent with the fast-paced demands of modern cricket, especially given the rise of global T20 leagues.

The shift could ensure a broader talent pool and better preparedness of players entering the franchise circuit. The next edition of the U19 Men’s World Cup is scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe.

Final Call in Harare

All the recommendations will be reviewed and discussed during the upcoming ICC Board meeting in Harare this Sunday. If ratified, these changes could mark a significant shift in how cricket is played and experienced globally.