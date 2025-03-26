ICC Rankings: Hardik Pandya Retains No. 1 T20I All-Rounder Spot

Dubai: India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya has retained his position as the No. 1 T20I all-rounder in the latest ICC Men’s T20I rankings. Alongside him, Abhishek Sharma holds onto the No. 2 spot for T20I batters, and Varun Chakravarthy remains the No. 2 T20I bowler.

Jacob Duffy Climbs to Top 5 in T20I Bowling Rankings

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy has made a significant leap in the ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings. After his stellar performances against Pakistan in the ongoing five-match series, Duffy broke into the top five for the first time. His impressive figures of 4/20 in Mount Maunganui and 1/37 in Auckland have propelled him seven places up to the fifth position.

Also Read: RCB’s Swastik Chikara Surprises Everyone with a Hilarious Act Involving Virat Kohli’s Perfume

Duffy’s efforts were pivotal in New Zealand’s commanding 115-run victory over Pakistan, which secured a 3-1 series lead. His teammate Zakary Foulkes, who supported Duffy with figures of 3/25 in Mount Maunganui, has jumped 26 spots to 64th.

Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi Climb in T20I Bowling Rankings

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf made substantial progress in the rankings, moving up 11 places to 15th after taking three wickets in each of the last two matches. Abbas Afridi reached a career-best 36th position following his consistent performances in the series.

Finn Allen and Mark Chapman Make Gains in T20I Batting Rankings

In the T20I batting rankings, New Zealand’s Finn Allen moved up two places to 16th after a rapid 20-ball 50 in Mount Maunganui. Mark Chapman saw a more significant rise, advancing from 51st to 41st after his remarkable 94-run knock in Auckland.

Hasan Nawaz Breaks Into Top 100 Following Stunning Knock

For Pakistan, young batter Hasan Nawaz made a significant impact, climbing to 77th place after his blistering 105 not out in Auckland.

The rankings update also accounted for the recently concluded five-match T20I series between Namibia and Canada in Windhoek, where Namibia secured a 5-0 series whitewash.

Namibia’s Nikolaas Davin made a remarkable rise of 27 places to 68th, becoming his country’s highest-ranked batter. Captain Gerhard Erasmus moved up four places to 98th in the bowling rankings. Canada’s Nicholas Kirton made progress, climbing from 91st to 74th among batters.