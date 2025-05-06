ICC Rankings: Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshika Silva gain big with career-high ratings

Dubai: Sri Lanka batters Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshika Silva have made significant strides in the latest update of the ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings, released on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka have enjoyed a strong start in their ongoing tri-series at home, facing India and South Africa. The island nation has won two of their three matches so far, with their most recent victory being a memorable three-wicket win over India. This marked Sri Lanka’s first ODI win over India since 2018 and only their third-ever win in Women’s ODI history.

Also Read: DC once looked like the first to seal playoffs spot, now at fallout risk: Chawla

Both Harshitha and Nilakshika Silva played pivotal roles in this historic win, each scoring half-centuries. As a result, they saw substantial gains in the rankings, achieving career-high ratings among ODI batters.

Harshitha Samarawickrama moved up nine places to 18th overall.

moved up nine places to 18th overall. Nilakshika Silva saw a remarkable 18-place jump, reaching 25th.

Despite these gains, South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt maintains her position as the No.1 ranked ODI batter in the world.

Other Notable Rankings Movements

South Africa’s Tazmin Brits gained 12 spots, moving to 40th after scoring a century in South Africa’s tri-series opener.

gained 12 spots, moving to 40th after scoring a century in South Africa’s tri-series opener. Pratika Rawal, the in-form India opener, improved five spots to 42nd, achieving another career-high ranking.

England’s Sophie Ecclestone remains the top-ranked ODI bowler, but there were notable improvements among South African bowlers:

Nadine de Klerk rose three spots to 25th.

rose three spots to 25th. Nonkululeko Mlaba moved up six places to 28th after taking a two-wicket haul against Sri Lanka.

Progress for Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu

Sri Lanka’s captain, Chamari Athapaththu, contributed with the ball in her side’s victory over India, claiming three wickets. As a result, she jumped 14 places to 29th in the bowling rankings. She also climbed one spot to seventh on the latest list for ODI all-rounders.

All-Rounder Rankings

Australia’s Ash Gardner remains the No.1 ranked all-rounder in 50-over cricket. Meanwhile, South Africa’s Chloe Tryon moved up one spot to a tie for 14th, and Sri Lanka’s Kavisha Dilhari also gained one spot, reaching 17th overall in the all-rounder rankings.