ICL Fincorp Launches New NCD Issue on November 17, Offering Effective Yield of Up to 12.62%

Hyderabad: ICL Fincorp has announced the launch of its latest public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), set to open on November 17, 2025. The issue offers an effective yield of up to 12.62%, providing investors with a secure and flexible fixed-income investment option.

The NCD issue, which has been rated CRISIL BBB-/Stable, will remain open until November 28, 2025. Each debenture has a face value of ₹1,000, with a minimum application size of ₹10,000. Investors can choose from 10 different series, offering tenures of 13, 24, 36, 60, and 70 months, with monthly, annual, and cumulative interest payout options. Interest rates range between 10.50% and 12.62%, depending on the tenure and payout structure.

ICL Fincorp said the strong response to previous NCD issues reflects the trust placed by investors in the company. The proceeds from the new issue will be used to support the company’s expansion initiatives and strengthen services offered across its network in India.

With a 34-year legacy, ICL Fincorp has grown its presence to 10 states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Goa. The company’s recent acquisition of Salem Erode Investments, a 93-year-old BSE-listed NBFC in Tamil Nadu, has further strengthened its market position.

Under the leadership of CMD Adv. K.G. Anilkumar and Whole-time Director & CEO Mrs. Umadevi Anilkumar, ICL Fincorp continues to operate in compliance with RBI regulations. The company offers a diversified portfolio of financial products, including gold loans, hire purchase loans, and business loans, along with ventures in travel, fashion, diagnostics, and charitable initiatives.

Investors seeking more information can visit the nearest ICL Fincorp branch, download the application form from the official website, or contact the company’s helpline numbers.