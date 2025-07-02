ICMR, AIIMS studies found no link between Covid vaccine & sudden deaths: Centre

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday stated that extensive studies conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have found no evidence linking Covid-19 vaccines to sudden deaths in India.

Rise in Heart Attack Deaths Sparked Concerns

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, an increase in reports of sudden cardiac deaths—especially among young people—raised concerns about a possible connection to Covid vaccination. These concerns have now been addressed by thorough scientific studies.

Causes of Sudden Cardiac Deaths: Broader Factors

The Ministry clarified that sudden cardiac deaths can occur due to a variety of reasons, such as genetics, lifestyle, pre-existing health conditions, and post-Covid complications. Importantly, the Covid-19 vaccines have not been identified as a contributing factor.

ICMR and NCDC Studies Confirm Vaccine Safety

According to the Ministry, “Studies by the ICMR and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) affirm that Covid-19 vaccines in India are safe and effective, with extremely rare instances of serious side effects.”

These studies were carried out across multiple institutions and included investigations into sudden unexplained deaths in the 18–45-year age group.

First Study: National Institute of Epidemiology Report

The first study was conducted by ICMR’s National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) and analyzed cases between May and August 2023 in 47 tertiary care hospitals across 19 states and Union Territories.

It reviewed deaths of apparently healthy individuals who died suddenly between October 2021 and March 2023. The findings confirmed that Covid-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of such sudden deaths in young adults.

Second Study: AIIMS and ICMR Ongoing Research

The second study, still ongoing, is a collaborative effort between AIIMS New Delhi and ICMR, aiming to determine the common causes of sudden deaths in young adults. Early findings show that heart attacks (myocardial infarction) continue to be the leading cause, consistent with pre-pandemic data.

Genetic Mutations and Lifestyle: Primary Risk Factors

Preliminary results from the study have identified genetic mutations as a possible cause in most unexplained deaths. In contrast, Covid vaccination was not linked to increased risk. The research highlights the role of underlying health issues, genetic predisposition, and risky lifestyle choices.

Government Warns Against Misinformation

The Health Ministry strongly criticized media reports and online speculation linking sudden deaths to Covid vaccines, calling such claims “false and misleading.”

The Ministry emphasized that misinformation can harm public trust, contribute to vaccine hesitancy, and negatively affect public health efforts.