ICSI CSEET Result 2025: How to check ICSI CSEET July 2025 result
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CSEET July 2025 result today, July 16, at 2 PM.
New Delhi: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CSEET July 2025 result today, July 16, at 2 PM. Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on July 5 and July 7, can check their results on the official website — icsi.edu.
Table of Contents
The result will include the subject-wise break-up of marks, and a formal e-result-cum-marks statement will also be made available online immediately after the result declaration. As per ICSI, no physical copy of the result will be issued to candidates.
How to Check CSEET July 2025 Result
Follow the steps below to download your CSEET result:
- Visit the official website: icsi.edu
- Click on the CSEET July 2025 Result link
- Enter your Unique ID and Date of Birth
- Submit the details
- Download and save your result for future reference
CSEET July 2025 Exam: Paper Structure and Pass Criteria
The CSEET July 2025 was conducted for the following four papers:
- Paper 1: Business Communication
- Paper 2: Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning
- Paper 3: Economic and Business Environment
- Paper 4: Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude
Passing Criteria:
- Minimum 40% marks in each paper individually
- Minimum 50% aggregate marks across all four papers
- No negative marking for incorrect answers
CSEET Exam Details: Frequency and Eligibility
The CSEET exam is conducted four times a year — in January, May, July, and November — and is held in remote proctored mode.
Eligibility:
- Candidates pursuing Class 12 (2026) or those who have already passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam
- Undergraduate students can also apply to join the Company Secretary (CS) Course via CSEET
CSEET November 2025 Registration Open Until October 15
For those planning to appear for the CSEET November 2025 session, the online registration is currently open. Candidates can apply at icsi.edu until October 15, 2025. The exam will be conducted on November 8, 2025, with the same paper pattern as the July session.ent!