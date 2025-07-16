ICSI CSEET Result 2025: How to check ICSI CSEET July 2025 result

New Delhi: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CSEET July 2025 result today, July 16, at 2 PM. Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on July 5 and July 7, can check their results on the official website — icsi.edu.

The result will include the subject-wise break-up of marks, and a formal e-result-cum-marks statement will also be made available online immediately after the result declaration. As per ICSI, no physical copy of the result will be issued to candidates.

How to Check CSEET July 2025 Result

Follow the steps below to download your CSEET result:

Visit the official website: icsi.edu Click on the CSEET July 2025 Result link Enter your Unique ID and Date of Birth Submit the details Download and save your result for future reference

CSEET July 2025 Exam: Paper Structure and Pass Criteria

The CSEET July 2025 was conducted for the following four papers:

Paper 1: Business Communication

Business Communication Paper 2: Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning

Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning Paper 3: Economic and Business Environment

Economic and Business Environment Paper 4: Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude

Passing Criteria:

Minimum 40% marks in each paper individually

in each paper individually Minimum 50% aggregate marks across all four papers

across all four papers No negative marking for incorrect answers

CSEET Exam Details: Frequency and Eligibility

The CSEET exam is conducted four times a year — in January, May, July, and November — and is held in remote proctored mode.

Eligibility:

Candidates pursuing Class 12 (2026) or those who have already passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam

or those who have already passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam Undergraduate students can also apply to join the Company Secretary (CS) Course via CSEET

CSEET November 2025 Registration Open Until October 15

For those planning to appear for the CSEET November 2025 session, the online registration is currently open. Candidates can apply at icsi.edu until October 15, 2025. The exam will be conducted on November 8, 2025, with the same paper pattern as the July session.ent!