IDF Destroys Over 35 Missile Facilities in Iran Amid Escalating Conflict

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced on Friday that more than 35 missile storage and launch facilities in Iran’s Kermanshah and Tiberias regions were destroyed in a coordinated aerial assault involving over 25 Israeli Air Force fighter jets.

In a post on X, the IDF stated:

“This morning, the Air Force completed a wave of attacks against military targets of the Iranian regime… More than 25 fighter jets attacked more than 35 missile storage and launch facilities with precise intelligence guidance.”

Israeli Jets Strike Missile Systems and Radar Installations

The IDF also confirmed successful strikes on Iranian missile systems and radar installations in Isfahan and Tehran, which were allegedly designed to intercept Israeli aircraft.

These operations were intended to expand Israel’s aerial freedom in Iranian airspace.

“The IDF will continue to work to achieve air superiority in Iranian skies,” the military added.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Air Force Targets Nuclear Facilities and Missile Industries in Tehran

Separately, more than 50 Israeli fighter jets launched a series of overnight strikes on Tehran, specifically aiming at nuclear weapons programme sites and missile component factories.

The IDF noted that:

Around 120 munitions were used in the attack.

were used in the attack. The Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND) headquarters, a critical element of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, was also hit.

Also Read: Former MLA Condemns Attack on BRS Student Leader in Mancherial

SPND Headquarters Damaged in Air Raid

The SPND, established in 2011 by Fakhri Zadeh, plays a major role in research and development of advanced weapons systems.

The IDF stated:

“The SPND headquarters is a core component of the Iranian regime’s military capabilities.”

IDF Prevents Missile Launches Targeting Israel

In another statement, the IDF reported that it had neutralized three missile launchers in Iran that were reportedly ready to strike Israeli territory. A military commander involved in the launch preparation was also targeted.

Background: ‘Operation Rising Lion’ and Ongoing Escalation

The latest flare-up began last Friday when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’, a targeted military campaign aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear threat.

Iran responded swiftly with missile and drone attacks, escalating tensions and pushing the Middle East closer to a broader regional war.