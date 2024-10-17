Muslim World

IDF says killed Hezbollah battalion commander in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on Thursday that it had killed Hussein Muhammad Awada, a Hezbollah battalion commander in Lebanon.

Fouzia Farhana17 October 2024 - 17:52
IDF says killed Hezbollah battalion commander in Lebanon
IDF says killed Hezbollah battalion commander in Lebanon

Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on Thursday that it had killed Hussein Muhammad Awada, a Hezbollah battalion commander in Lebanon.

Awada, who oversaw projectile attacks from villages near the Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil into Israeli territory, was killed by Israeli air and artillery forces, the IDF said in a statement, without specifying the time or location of the attack, according to Xinhua news agency.

Hezbollah has yet to comment on the claim.

According to the IDF, since Wednesday morning, the Israeli army has killed more than 45 Hezbollah fighters and destroyed over 150 targets belonging to the military group, including a weapons storage facility, launchers, and military infrastructure.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been conducting intensive airstrikes on Lebanon, marking a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

Source
IANS
Tags
Fouzia Farhana17 October 2024 - 17:52

Related Articles

Bangladesh tribunal issues arrest warrant against Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh tribunal issues arrest warrant against Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

17 October 2024 - 16:22
Saudi Arabia's new initiative for stronger bonds with Indian, other expats

Saudi Arabia’s new initiative for stronger bonds with Indian, other expats

17 October 2024 - 14:43
Lebanese officials say Israeli airstrike on Nabatiyeh hit meeting coordinating relief efforts

Lebanese officials say Israeli airstrike on Nabatiyeh hit meeting coordinating relief efforts

16 October 2024 - 18:51
Israeli strikes kill at least 15 in Qana, Lebanese town with dark history of civilian deaths

Israeli strikes kill at least 15 in Qana, Lebanese town with dark history of civilian deaths

16 October 2024 - 15:49
Back to top button