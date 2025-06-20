IDF Strikes Iranian Nuclear Research HQ and Missile Sites in Tehran

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday confirmed that it had launched a large-scale aerial assault targeting several Iranian military sites in Tehran, including key facilities linked to missile and nuclear weapons development.

Over 60 Fighter Jets Strike Dozens of Iranian Military Targets

In a major overnight operation, more than 60 Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked dozens of military-industrial targets in Iran using approximately 120 precision munitions. According to the IDF, these targets were carefully chosen based on intelligence provided by its Intelligence Branch.

“Several missile manufacturing industrial sites in the Tehran area were attacked,” the IDF announced on X (formerly Twitter).

SPND Headquarters Among Key Targets

One of the major targets included the headquarters of the Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND) — a body responsible for advanced military technology development and closely linked to Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

“The SPND headquarters, founded by Fakhri Zadeh in 2011, was struck. It plays a crucial role in researching and developing nuclear and advanced military technologies for Iran,” the IDF stated.

Missile and Rocket Engine Component Sites Also Destroyed

According to the IDF, several sites used for the production of missile components and raw materials for rocket engine casting were also destroyed. These facilities, built over several years, are said to be at the core of Iran’s Ministry of Defense industrial network.

UAVs Intercepted Amid Missile Threats

In addition to airstrikes, the Israeli Air Force intercepted four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran during the night. The IDF also confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory, escalating the conflict further.

Public Alerts Issued Across Israel

As tensions rise, the Home Front Command issued urgent alerts to Israeli civilians:

“You must enter protected areas upon receiving the alert and remain there until further notice. The defense systems are operating, but the protection is not hermetic,” the IDF cautioned.

Alerts were activated in multiple areas across Israel as the missile threats were detected, and citizens were urged to strictly follow safety instructions.

‘Operation Rising Lion’: Israel’s Counter-Offensive

The recent escalation follows the announcement of ‘Operation Rising Lion’ by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last Friday. The operation is aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear threat, which Israel perceives as a direct danger to its national security.

Tehran responded swiftly with aggressive retaliatory strikes, and the conflict has now entered its eighth consecutive day, raising concerns of a wider regional war.