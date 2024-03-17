Middle East

IDF troops kills multiple Hamas operatives in Gaza

The IDF said on Saturday that nearly 15 terror operatives were holed up in a Hamas site in central Gaza's Nuseirat were killed in an airstrike, media reported.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Gaza: The IDF said on Saturday that nearly 15 terror operatives were holed up in a Hamas site in central Gaza’s Nuseirat were killed in an airstrike, media reported.

The airstrike which took place on Friday was directed by the 215th Artillery Regiment, following intelligence information about the operatives, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF said that the regiment directed a separate airstrike, killing a Hamas sniper squad commander and another operative.

In central Gaza, the IDF said that the Nahal Brigade killed nearly 10 gunmen on Friday.

Meanwhile, in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, the IDF said that fighter jets struck and destroyed a Hamas weapons depot spotted by the 7th Armoured Brigade.

In Khan Younis, the Givati Brigade directed strikes on two Hamas operatives spotted entering and exiting a site known to be used by the terror group, the IDF added.

IANS
