If Bumrah doesn’t play, Arshdeep should play in Manchester: Ajinkya Rahane

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester, veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has suggested that Arshdeep Singh should make his Test debut if Jasprit Bumrah is rested.

England currently lead the five-match series 2-1 after securing a narrow 22-run victory at Lord’s.

Bumrah’s Workload Under Review

Bumrah was initially set to play only three of the five Tests on the tour to manage his workload and avoid aggravating his persistent back injury. With the pacer already featuring in the third and fourth Tests at Leeds and London, his availability for Manchester remains uncertain.

Why Arshdeep? Rahane Explain

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rahane said:

“If Bumrah is not playing, Arshdeep is the guy. In England, you need a left-arm seamer who can swing the ball both ways. With a different angle, he can also create rough for the spinners.”

Arshdeep’s Injury a Concern

Arshdeep Singh, who is yet to play a Test, has taken 66 wickets in 21 first-class games. However, he suffered an injury during a practice session in Beckenham, putting his debut in jeopardy.

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate provided an update:

“He took a ball while trying to stop it with his hand. It’s just a cut, but we have to see if it needs stitches. The medical team has taken him to a doctor.”

Bumrah’s Stellar Form Could Influence Selection

Jasprit Bumrah has been India’s standout performer in the series so far, claiming 12 wickets in two Tests, including two five-wicket hauls. Despite initial plans to rest him, India’s position in the series may force the management to reconsider and include him in the must-win Manchester Test to keep the series alive.