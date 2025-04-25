Pahalgam Terror Attack: What if Pakistanis Don’t Leave India by the Government’s Deadline?

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government has issued an immediate directive demanding all Pakistani nationals currently in India to leave the country within 48 hours. This decision comes as part of India’s intensified diplomatic and security response to the attack, which has significantly strained relations between the two nations.

Immigration Department to Compile Data on Pakistani Nationals

The government has instructed the Immigration Department to gather comprehensive information on the Pakistani nationals residing in India. Intelligence and security agencies will be closely monitoring these individuals over the next 48 hours. If any Pakistani citizens fail to comply with the deadline, authorities will initiate forced return procedures.

High-Level Meeting and Evacuation Plan

A high-level meeting is underway to manage the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from India. As per the central government’s orders, immigration and foreigners registration offices have been tasked with identifying the locations of all Pakistani nationals. Under Indian law, Pakistani nationals are required to register their stay with immigration officials at entry points such as the Wagah-Attari border, airports, and major railway stations.

Reports Due from Immigration Offices

All immigration offices across India are expected to submit reports to the central government by the evening. These reports will provide information on the total number of Pakistani nationals currently in India and those who have already left.

This stringent action is part of India’s broader response to the escalating tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack. The government’s move underscores its firm stance on national security in the face of rising threats.