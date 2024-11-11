If we don’t care, fans won’t either: Clarke slams Australia for resting key players in 3rd ODI vs Pak

New Delhi: Australia’s former captain Michael Clarke expressed strong concerns over the decision by team management to rest key players in the third and final ODI against Pakistan, a move that contributed to Pakistan’s historic ODI series win over Australia on their home soil for the first time in 22 years.

Clarke voiced his frustrations on Big Sports Breakfast, questioning why the team prioritised rest for star players over a chance to secure the series win.

“I’m just a bit confused. With 11 days between now and the first Test, why can’t the Aussie boys who are part of this Test series play in the one-dayer?” Clarke said, addressing the choice to keep major players like Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood off the field.

In the absence of these Test-bound players, Australia’s batting lineup faltered, managing only 140 runs before being bowled out. Pakistan comfortably chased the target in just 26.5 overs, winning by eight wickets. Clarke’s comments reflect concerns about the impact of such decisions on fan engagement with ODI cricket, which he believes is already struggling to draw interest.

“If Australia had won the first two games, then you can understand why they rest their big fish, but it was series on the line. I feel like we obviously don’t care about losing that series.

“If you’re not going to care, we’re not going to care. You can’t expect the fans to want to come and watch one-day cricket. We are bagging one-day cricket, no one is turning up, hasn’t got the interest,” he concluded.

In addition to resting key players, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh were also absent from the ODI series as they are on paternity breaks.