If you choose AAP on May 25, I won’t have to go back to jail: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in Delhi on Sunday said if people choose the Aam Aadmi Party on May 25, he won’t have to go back to jail.

Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal held a roadshow in Moti Nagar in support of the party’s candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat Somnath Bharti.

He also held a roadshow in Uttam Nagar along with Mann to garner support for the party’s West Delhi candidate Mahabal Mishra.

“I have to go back to jail after 20 days. If you choose jhadu (AAP’s symbol broom), I won’t have to go back to jail,” the chief minister said at the roadshow in Moti Nagar.

The AAP national convenor is out on an interim bail till June 1. He has to surrender on June 2.

“They sent me to jail because I worked for you. The BJP does not want that the work of Delhi people is done,” he said.

Kejriwal alleged that his insulin injections were stopped for 15 days inside Tihar jail.

“If I went back to jail, the BJP would stop your work, free electricity, degrade schools and shut down hospitals and Mohalla Clinics,” he charged.

He also asked people to vote for Bharti and claimed that he would be available for people even at odd hours.

At the roadshow in West Delhi, he said that people are saying that God has brought him out of jail to defeat the BJP.

“There is dictatorship in the country. We have to end this dictatorship,” he added.

The polling for all the seven seats in Delhi will take place on May 25.