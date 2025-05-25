If You Find a River, Then Seek the Ocean: Shujath Ali Sufi

In a remarkable achievement amidst financial challenges, Telangana has already provided 57,000 government jobs, and the state is now preparing to issue a new notification for 27,000 additional vacancies. This includes:

14,000 posts in the Police Department

2,000 engineering jobs

1,000 positions in Group 3 and 4 services

7,000 posts in Gram Panchayats

Group 3 and Group 4 examinations will be conducted with a common syllabus and a single examination. This large-scale recruitment is being praised as a first of its kind in India, where over 57,000 appointments have been made within a year.

The state government has advised aspirants to regularly check department websites for updates regarding these recruitments.

Northern RRR Corridor to be Expanded to 6 Lanes

The Central Government has approved a major revision in the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) project. As per the new plan, the northern stretch of the RRR will be expanded from 4 lanes to 6 lanes, transforming it into a high-speed expressway.

The original 161.5 km stretch from Sangareddy to Choutuppal will now see an upgraded design, costing ₹55.5 billion .

will now see an upgraded design, costing . The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will oversee the execution.

To avoid delays, new tenders will not be invited. Instead, existing bidders for the 4-lane project will be asked to submit revised cost estimates for 6 lanes. Initially planned as an 8-lane corridor, the current approval is for 6 lanes, with a provision to expand further if needed. Land acquisition is almost complete, and costs will be shared equally by the Centre and Telangana Government.

Detailed Project Report Finalized for Hyderabad Metro Phase 2B

The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited has finalized the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase 2B of the Hyderabad Metro Rail, extending the network by 86.1 km at an estimated cost of ₹119,579 crore. The routes covered in the DPR include:

JBS–Shamirpet (22 km, 14 stations)

JBS–Medchal (24.5 km, 18 stations)

RGIA–Future City/Skill University (39.6 km, including 1.5 km underground stretch)

One key highlight is that 1.65 km of the metro will be underground, enhancing urban connectivity while minimizing surface disruption.

This ambitious project is currently under consideration by the Telangana government and has been developed as per the guidelines of the Government of India. The expansion aims to connect Jubilee Bus Stand directly to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, thereby significantly improving urban mobility.

Revanth Reddy’s Vision for Telangana’s Future

Under the direction of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Telangana is aiming for holistic development through bold infrastructure and employment initiatives. The metro expansion and RRR project are expected to attract foreign investments, enhance urban infrastructure, and create significant employment opportunities.

As echoed by the spirit of Allama Iqbal’s verse included in the government’s development report:

“Go beyond the destination, seek new horizons.

If you find a river, strive for the ocean.

Every glass breaks from a stone’s strike,

Seek a glass that can shatter the stone.”

Telangana’s growth narrative reflects this resolve — to not just reach milestones, but to redefine them.