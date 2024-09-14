Entertainment

IFFI 2024 Introduces New Category to Honour Debutant Filmmakers

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the introduction of a new category at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which will honour debutant filmmakers.

Safiya Begum
The new segment, titled the “Best Debut Indian Film Section,” will be part of the prestigious festival to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28. This category will celebrate emerging directors, showcasing a diverse range of narratives and cinematic styles from across India.

As part of this new category, a new award titled  Best Debut Director of an Indian Feature Film  will be introduced, offering a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a certificate. The section aims to provide a platform for young filmmakers to present their unique perspectives and storytelling approaches.

According to the ministry’s statement, up to five debut feature films will be selected, each highlighting fresh contributions to Indian cinema by first-time directors.

Entries for the new award category are now open, with a submission deadline of  September 23 This initiative underscores IFFI’s commitment to nurturing new talent and honouring creativity in Indian cinema.

