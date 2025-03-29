Iftar Dinner Hosted Under Minister’s Leadership an Open Invitation to All

Warangal: One of the most significant festivals celebrated by Muslims, Ramadan, is being observed with great devotion and communal harmony. It is a tradition during this sacred month for people to host Iftar feasts for Muslim brothers and sisters. Even government bodies actively organize such events to promote harmony.

In this spirit, Minister Konda Surekha has announced an Iftar feast for Muslims. Taking to social media, she informed that the event will take place on Saturday (March 29, 2025) at 5:30 PM at the A1 Classic Convention Hall, LB Nagar, Warangal, under the leadership of Minister Konda Surekha and former MLC Konda Murali Dhar Rao.

Large Gathering Expected

Muslim religious leaders, minority leaders, activists, and community members from Warangal East constituency are invited to attend and participate in the feast. The Minister urged Muslims to attend the gathering in large numbers and make the event a grand success.

Ramadan’s Message of Charity and Brotherhood

Speaking about the essence of Ramadan, Minister Surekha highlighted that the month emphasizes generosity and sharing with others. “Ramadan teaches us to share what we have with others, promoting the spirit of charity. The Holy Quran is a great scripture that instills faith in God, and this sacred month reminds us to remember the Almighty five times a day,” she said.

She added, “The biggest message of Ramadan is charity, and the state government is hosting this event with that very spirit.”

The Iftar feast is expected to foster a sense of unity, kindness, and spiritual reflection among the Muslim community in Warangal.