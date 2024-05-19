IGBC Green Property Show Concludes, Champions Sustainable Living and Eco-Friendly Developments

Hyderabad: The CII Indian Green Building Council’s (IGBC) Green Property Show 2024, a premier exhibition showcasing eco-friendly residential projects and sustainable building technologies, concluded its successful second edition today at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. The three-day event witnessed an exceptional response from developers, financial institutions, prospective homebuyers, and environmentally conscious citizens.

Chief Guest Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, and Guest of Honor Komati Reddy Garu, Minister for Roads, Buildings and Cinematography, graced the valedictory ceremony and felicitated the organizers and participants for their remarkable efforts in promoting sustainable living.

The Valedictory Session also commended Indian Green Building Council’s National Vice Chairman and IGBC Green Property Show Chairman, C Shekar Reddy, for bringing a variety of green homes, including villas, apartments, and gated communities, under one roof for prospective home seekers to explore and invest in a greener future.

Speaking on the occasion, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, said, “We believe going green is a basic requirement that should be achievable by the common man. I would like to emphasize that the Government of Telangana is for the people and by the people. Hence, our priority is to ensure that all citizens thrive, grow along with the state, and get access to all amenities. I am happy to announce that the Government of Telangana is proactively working on offering incentives for green building projects across the state.”

Komati Reddy Garu, Minister for Roads, Buildings and Cinematography, expressed his appreciation, stating, “Environmental sustainability is important not just for the IT industry and developers focused on ESG goals, but for everyone. Over the next two years, we are committed to developing our state, aiming to elevate it to a world-class level with top-notch infrastructure. With the help of the IGBC, the government can reach out to people in smaller cities like Warangal, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar to raise awareness. We fully support initiatives like this and want more people to learn about making our cities, state, and country greener.”

Mr. Sai Devarajulu Prasad, Chairman of CII Telangana State Council & Executive Director of Bharat Biotech International Ltd., highlighted, “The State of Telangana has many firsts to its credit in the green building movement – India’s first green building, green home, green airport, green railway station, and green factory building. Not only buildings & campuses, but our cities, Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, and Karimnagar, are also adopting green norms and the IGBC Green Cities rating. I am sure our cities will set a world-class benchmark for all other cities adopting sustainable principles.”

Mr. V. Rajashekar Reddy, President of CREDAI – Hyderabad, expressed his gratitude, stating, “IGBC’s dedication to promoting sustainable practices and innovations is truly commendable and aligns perfectly with our shared vision of a greener, healthier future. I am also proud to share that in collaboration with IGBC, CREDAI’s initiative is poised to create millions of green jobs, aligning closely with IGBC’s mission. Together, we aim to build over 1,000 certified green projects in the next two years, targeting 4,000 green projects by 2030 through the adoption of IGBC Green and Net Zero building ratings.”

Over 70 leading developers showcased IGBC Certified green residential projects, sustainable products, and cutting-edge technologies at the exhibition. Visitors had the opportunity to explore these offerings, interact with experts, and gain insights into the advantages of investing in green homes.

In a remarkable achievement, the IGBC Green Property Show 2024 diverted an impressive 5,000 tons of waste from landfills, making it a Net Zero to Landfill Event with the support of RE Sustainability.

While the IGBC Green Property Show 2024 has come to a close, its impact will resonate long after. We hope that the insights gained, and the connections made during this event will inspire continued commitment to a greener and more sustainable future. Together, we can make a lasting difference by embracing green building practices, promoting energy efficiency, water conservation, and responsible resource management. Let us continue to support and advocate for initiatives that prioritize the well-being of our planet and its inhabitants.