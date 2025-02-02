Eight Palestinians Released by Israel Set for Deportation via Egypt

Cairo: Eight Palestinian prisoners, recently released by Israel as part of an ongoing ceasefire agreement with Hamas, have arrived in Egypt’s Rafah crossing on Saturday, according to Egyptian media outlet Al-Qahera News. The individuals, convicted of serious crimes including murder, are set to be deported to countries such as Turkey, Qatar, Algeria, and Tunisia after being transferred to Cairo.

An anonymous Egyptian source confirmed to Xinhua that Egypt is serving as a transit point for the deportation, with Israel coordinating the destinations for these convicted Palestinians. Israel had demanded that prisoners convicted of the most serious crimes not be released to the Gaza Strip or the West Bank.

This release is part of the broader ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, which has involved the release of several prisoners, including 70 individuals last week. Egypt has agreed to temporarily host these prisoners until their deportation to other nations.

Rafah Crossing Reopens for Humanitarian Aid and Treatment

Alongside the deportations, Egypt’s Rafah border crossing also reopened to allow the passage of 50 Palestinian patients from Gaza, marking the first time in eight months that such evacuations took place. The patients, many in critical condition, were transported to Egypt for treatment under the supervision of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Rafah crossing, which connects Gaza with Egypt, had been closed since May 2024 when Israel assumed control of the Palestinian side. However, with the Israeli army withdrawing from the border on Friday, the crossing was reopened, allowing for the movement of both patients and prisoners.

Mohammed Zaqout, director general of hospitals in Gaza, reported that over 6,000 wounded Palestinians urgently need treatment, with another 12,000 requiring care abroad.

This development marks a significant shift in the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as the Rafah crossing serves as a critical link for medical assistance and the movement of individuals between Gaza and Egypt.