IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam Admit Card 2025 Available – Check Direct Link Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially released the admit cards for the IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam 2025 on its website, ignou.ac.in.

Mohammed Yousuf12 March 2025 - 20:55
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially released the admit cards for the IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam 2025 on its website, ignou.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets by logging in with their credentials.

Admission Criteria for IGNOU B.Ed 2025

As per the official notification, admission to the B.Ed program will be granted based on the following eligibility criteria:

  • Candidates must have secured at least 50% marks in Graduation or Post Graduation.
  • Only those who have pursued NCTE-recognized courses in face-to-face mode are eligible for admission.
  • Admission is subject to the score obtained in the national-level entrance test conducted by IGNOU.

The university has clarified that merely appearing for the entrance exam does not confirm eligibility for admission. Final selection will be based on merit ranking, verification of documents, and submission of the application fee.

Also Read: TS 10th Exam Date 2025 Announced: Download Telangana SSC Timetable PDF Here

IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam 2025: Important Dates

EventDate
Admit Card ReleaseMarch 2025 (Tentative)
Exam DateMarch 16, 2025
Result DeclarationApril 2025 (Tentative)

Steps to Download IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam 2025 Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards:

  1. Visit the official websiteignou.ac.in.
  2. Find the B.Ed Entrance Exam 2025 Admit Card link on the homepage and click on it.
  3. Enter login credentials, such as Enrollment Number and Date of Birth.
  4. Verify the details displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Exam Details

The IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 16, 2025, across various exam centers in India. Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof on the exam day.

For more updates and official announcements, candidates should regularly check the IGNOU website.

