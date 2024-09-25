IIFA 2024: Indian film stars to add sparkle with extra dose of music, Masti & awards in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi: The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) returns to Abu Dhabi for the third time on September 27. Some of the biggest names of the Indian film fraternity such as Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Rana Dagubatti, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, are set to add sparkle to the glitzy affair.

The IIFA event made its debut in 2000 and has since been celebrated in a variety of picturesque locales, including New York, Abu Dhabi, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, Dubai, Colombo, and Tampa Bay.

For the 24th edition, the three-day event will be held at the 18,000-seater Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, and will conclude on September 29.

Andre Timmins, one of the three forces behind Wizcraft International, told IANS that this time, it will be huge.

Timmins said: “This year, it’s going to be more different of bringing all the five industries together, building the entire diversity of the entire cultures of each of the regions, you know, so for us it’s a very big moment and also for the film fraternity coming together.

“They’re all so excited that, you know, it’s never happened before where we had Bollywood and the South film industries on one platform, and I can.”

This time the event will begin with IIFA Utsavam, which honours the artistic and technical achievements of the South Indian film industry. It represents Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries.

Star Rana Daggubati will be taking over the hosting duties for IIFA Utsavam. He plans to “bring a blend of fun, laughter, and a bit of behind-the-scenes magic to the viewers.”

“It is not just about handing out awards; it is about sharing stories, exploring the passion that makes cinema, truly an incredible medium that we all love; it is a dream, and celebrating the brilliance of those who make it happen. I want the audience to feel that they are a part of this celebration—not just watching it,” Rana told IANS.

This is not the first time that Rana will be hosting, and he says he is “happy to do it again.”

“So much of the industry has changed and evolved with the kind of cinema we make. So, it surely requires a new celebration, and this time it’s five industries coming together for the first time, and that’s going to be special for sure,” he said.

IIFA Utsavam will also see performances by Regina Cassandra, Raashii Khanna, Prabhudeva, and Rockstar DSP, to name a few.

Regina, who has worked in films such as “Mughiz,” “Nenjam Marappathillai,” “Conjuring Kannappan,” and “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga,” among many others, told IANS that she is really excited to perform.

“Also looking forward to it. It’s happening in Abu Dhabi, and all my friends from the film fraternity are going to be there, so it’s always an exciting time to see everyone and enjoy ourselves.”

She will be performing a nine-minute medley.

Talking about the tracks she is set to groove on, Regina said: “It’s Tamil and Telugu. So I’m doing ‘Ranjithame’, ‘Whistle Podu’, ‘Maamadura’, and ‘Kaathu Mela’. In Telugu, I’m doing ‘Guva Gorinka’, ‘Sana Kashtam’, ‘Bangarakodi Petta’, and ‘Amudu, Let’s Do Kumudu’,” Regina told IANS.

Raashii too would be dancing to a medley of Telugu and Tamil songs.

“IIFA is a global stage, and there are always butterflies in the stomach, but a little bit of nerves is always good; push you to do your best on stage,” Raashii told IANS.

She added: “I am dancing on a medley of Telugu and Tamil songs from my films. It has all these peppy numbers that have been loved by the audience, and I am very happy to perform on them.”

Then on September 28, the flagship ‘IIFA Awards’ will be celebrated, which will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He will be joined by filmmaker Karan Johar and star Vicky Kaushal as the co-host.

Talking about SRK and KJo hosting, Timmins said: “After a long time, we’ve got King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to come and host the show along with Karan Johar. So, you know, that’s a totally different level altogether, and Shah Rukh has been putting in a lot of effort.

“We’ve been doing, I think we’ve completed about 8-10 script readings, and he’s going all out to make sure that the show is absolutely superb, one of its kind, and I think he wants to bring back the cinemas, You know, the Indian cinema shines on stage, and there’s nothing better than Shah Rukh Khan.

The 24th year of IIFA will be very special for many reasons, one of them being veteran star Rekha performing for over twenty minutes on the stage. Timmins called Rekha’s performance as the finale.

“Then the finale, Rekha, 22 minutes, with about 150 dancers and costumes. She’s been working day and night on her costumes, her graphics, and making sure this performance is of a lifetime. Rekha is the finale. This is going to be my last performance, but it’s going to be something outstanding.”

Timmins revealed that even the clothes that she’s designed, along with designer Manish Malhotra, “are outstanding.”

“22 minutes, Rekha’s performance is something that I’m waiting to look for.”

The event will also have other Bollywood personalities such as Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon setting the stage on fire with their performances.

To bring the curtains down for the glittering event, there will be ‘IIFA Rocks’, which celebrates music and fashion, on September 29. It will be hosted by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee.

Siddhant, who rose to fame with his performance as MC Sher in “Gully Boy,” told IANS that hosting the show was a dream come true for him.

“Hosting IIFA Rocks is an absolute dream come true, especially after I won an IIFA award for ‘Gully Boy’ in 2021! I’m thrilled to be part of such a prestigious event. To make this year’s show different, I plan to bring my own unique energy and style,” he told IANS.

The actor added: “I want to make it a memorable night for everyone, filled with laughter, entertainment, and unforgettable performances.”

Calling it a “dream come true,” an “excited” Abhishek added: “My parents are very proud of me because I am going to share the stage with none other than Shah Rukh Khan.”

On co-hosting with the “Yudhra” star, he shared: “Siddhant is a very dear friend, and he is by my side as a co-host. I am really excited to see what unfolds on stage. It is a celebration of Indian cinema on an international stage; nothing can get better than that.”