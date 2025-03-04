IIFA 2025 to Celebrate 50 Years of ‘Sholay’ with Special Tribute at Raj Mandir Cinema

Mumbai: IIFA 2025 is gearing up to commemorate the 50th anniversary of one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films, Sholay, with a special tribute at Jaipur’s legendary Raj Mandir Cinema.

A Star-Studded Celebration of Sholay’s Legacy

This event, marking the golden anniversary of both Sholay and the Raj Mandir Cinema, promises to be a grand occasion, honoring the cinematic brilliance of the iconic film. Raj Mandir Cinema, a symbol of India’s rich film history, will host this special tribute, making it the ideal venue to celebrate Sholay’s remarkable influence on the Indian film industry.

Not only will the event pay homage to Sholay, but it will also mark Raj Mandir’s incredible five-decade journey as a beloved cinema landmark. This tribute will highlight how Sholay continues to inspire filmmakers and audiences alike, reinforcing its lasting legacy in Indian cinema.

A Momentous Occasion for Indian Cinema

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder of IIFA, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying, “IIFA 2025 is not just a celebration—it’s a journey through time, honouring 50 years of Sholay at Jaipur’s iconic Raj Mandir. As we mark IIFA’s Silver Jubilee, we are celebrating more than milestones; we are celebrating legends, memories, and the magic of cinema that has touched hearts for generations.”

Timmins added, “Sholay is more than a film—it’s an emotion, a timeless masterpiece that continues to inspire storytellers and audiences alike. What better place to honour its legacy than Raj Mandir, a theatre that has been a historical sanctuary for movie lovers for five decades? This tribute is our way of bringing together the soul of Indian cinema with the grandeur of an architectural marvel, creating a moment that will be cherished forever.”

Sholay: A Timeless Classic

Directed by Ramesh Sippy and produced by his father G. P. Sippy, Sholay is a cinematic masterpiece penned by the legendary screenwriting duo Salim-Javed. The film tells the gripping story of two criminals, Veeru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Amitabh Bachchan), who are hired by a retired police officer (Sanjeev Kumar) to capture the notorious dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). The cast also features veteran actresses Hema Malini and Jaya Bhaduri in key roles.

Also Read: Ranveer Allahbadia to Appear Before Assam Police in ‘India Got Latent’ Controversy

IIFA 2025: A Landmark Celebration

The 25th edition of the IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place in Jaipur on March 8th–9th, 2025. The event promises to be a remarkable celebration of Indian cinema’s rich history, with a fitting tribute to Sholay as part of the festivities.

This year’s IIFA promises an unforgettable experience, bringing together the magic of cinema and the legacy of one of India’s most cherished films.