IIM Jammu Hosts Hyderabad Roundtable and Alumni Meet to Boost Academia-Industry Ties

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu organized a prestigious Roundtable Conference here on Saturday, under the theme Fostering Academia and Industry Partnerships – The Way Ahead.

The event brought together distinguished academics, industry experts, and key stakeholders to discuss strategies for aligning academic programs with industry needs, with the goal of creating a robust pipeline of industry-ready graduates.

The event commenced with a warm welcome and registration, followed by the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolizing the illumination of knowledge and wisdom. An introductory video showcased the achievements and growth trajectory of IIM Jammu, setting the tone for the day’s discussions. The inaugural session featured insightful addresses from academicians at IIM Jammu.

Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, in his keynote address emphasized the critical role of partnerships between academia and industry in shaping the future of education.

He pointed out that IIM Jammu is dedicated to creating synergies between theoretical knowledge and practical application. The institute’s collaborations with industry are designed to ensure that students are not only academically proficient but also well-prepared for the demands of the industry.

Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean Academics, IIM Jammu, highlighted the institute’s academic initiatives aimed at bridging the gap between education and industry expectations. He noted that the curriculum is continuously evolving to incorporate industry insights, ensuring that students are equipped with the necessary skills to excel in their careers.

Dr. Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Chairperson of Placements at IIM Jammu, highlighted the Roundtable Conference as a crucial platform for fostering collaboration between academia and industry to enhance the employability and skills of future graduates.

The conference featured three interactive panel discussions, each focusing on a critical aspect of the academia-industry partnership. The first panel, “Mentoring for Success: Increasing Involvement of Industry Mentors in Shaping MBA Graduates’ Careers”, highlighted the pivotal role of industry mentors in guiding MBA graduates.

The discussion centered on strategies to boost mentor engagement, foster effective mentor-mentee relationships, and align mentorship with industry needs. Panelists emphasized the importance of mentors being approachable and understanding their mentees’ unique perspectives. They also stressed the need for mentoring to extend beyond technical skills to include soft skills for holistic development.

The second panel, “Cultivating Industry-Ready Leaders and Managers for Long-Term Employability” explored the need to equip emerging professionals with the skills and competencies for sustained success. Emphasis was placed on integrating real-world experiences, continuous learning, and practical leadership skills into education and professional development.

Panelists stressed the importance of training new hires in fundamental business operations and teaching them to collaborate across diverse cultural backgrounds. They also highlighted the need to anticipate future industry trends and proactively incorporate relevant skills into the programs.

The third and final session, Inculcating Corporate Citizenry Amongst MBA Students, emphasized the importance of instilling responsibility and ethical awareness in future business leaders. The panel discussed how MBA programs can integrate principles of corporate social responsibility (CSR), sustainability, and ethical decision-making into their curricula.

Panelists stressed the need to cultivate basic civic awareness and individual social responsibility in students, which lays the groundwork for corporate social responsibility. They also noted that the foundation for responsible behavior and CSR should be nurtured from an early age.

Roundtable Conference 2.0 concluded with an open forum discussion, providing participants with the opportunity to share their insights and suggestions. The event ended with a vote of thanks by placement committee students and the national anthem, followed by a networking lunch, allowing attendees to continue their discussions and forge new partnerships. The event was coordinated by student committees under the Placement office, IIM Jammu.